Shania Twain’s Now Tops Country and All-Genres Charts

Welcome home, Shania! Where’ve you been keeping yourself? As befits a record-selling legend, Shania Twain is back at the top of both Billboard‘s country and all-genres charts with her new collection, Now.

The last time Twain achieved this eminence was 15 years ago — in November 2002, to be exact — when she soared into the chart stratosphere with Up! This time she did it without the aid on an exclamation point.

Fortunately, Twain hasn’t had to take in laundry during the interim. Up! has sold more than 11 million copies in the U. S. alone — by Now.

And while we’re on the subject of those whose heights we’ll never gaze down from, we note that Kenny Chesney‘s “All the Pretty Girls” is reveling in its second week as America’s most -played country song.

It’s Chesney’s 28th No. 1 single, his first having been “She’s Got It All” in 1997.

No other new albums have broken into the Top 5 this week, but there are four returnees: Zac Brown Band‘s Welcome Home, back at No. 41, Jason Aldean‘s My Kinda Party (No. 44), the various artists package Now That’s What I Call Country, Volume 10 (No. 47) and the eponymous Dylan Scott (No. 48).

There are three new songs: Maren Morris‘ “Dear Hate,” featuring Vince Gill (No. 29), Tim McGraw and Faith Hill‘s “The Rest of Our Life” (No. 51) and Justin Moore‘s “Kinda Don’t Care” (No. 58).

Rounding out the Top 5 albums, in descending order, are Thomas Rhett‘s Life Changes (last week’s No. 1), Luke Combs‘ This One’s for You, Chris Stapleton‘s Traveller and the self-titled Kane Brown.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Brown’s “What Ifs,” featuring Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean‘s “They Don’t Know,” Dustin Lynch‘s “Small Town Boy” and Combs’ “When It Rains It Pours.”

About time for some Christmas titles, don’t you think?