Charles Esten Brings Country Back to Vegas

On the final night of the Route 91 Harvest music festival, thousands of fans had flocked to see their favorite country singers. And now, one week after the tragic shooting, country stars are flocking to the fans in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday (Oct. 10), singer-singwriter Charles Esten (known to some as Deacon Claybourne, the star of CMT’s Nashville), the Railers and Filmore visited the patients, their families and the caregivers who have been working around the clock at two local hospitals: Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. Michael Ray and Brandon Ray, who both played at the Route 91 Harvest festival, will be making additional Musicians on Call visits on Wednesday (Oct. 11).

The bedside performances are a special effort put together by Musicians On Call, CMT, the Country Music Association and Southwest Airlines to help country artists bring a little joy and distraction to the people of Las Vegas, just when they need it most.

Musicians On Call is a nonprofit organization that brings live and recorded music to the bedside of patients in healthcare facilities, and they recognize that during a tragedy like this one, the caregivers also need the kind of healing that music can provide. You can see that healing start when hospital staffers watch the Railers turn their hallway performance of the 1987 Nitty Gritty Dirt Band hit “Fishin’ in the Dark” into a spirited mini-concert.

And having Esten there left Kelly Teale Morrell, one of the RNs taking care of the patients, a little star struck. She tweeted that meeting Esten, AKA Deacon Claybourne, was a great way to start a Tuesday.

The season six return of Nashville is set for January on CMT.