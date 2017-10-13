Smoke Alarm Scare Delays Florida Georgia Line’s Show

No One Was Hurt in Mandatory Evacuation in Jacksonville

A smoke alarm scare on Thursday night (Oct. 12) caused some tense moments at Florida Georgia Line‘s show at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida.

Mid-set, a smoke detector in the catwalk was triggered, and it set off an alarm, forcing an evacuation.

Just got evacuated from a concert at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena the concert was a Florida Georgia Line one pic.twitter.com/pI3i5hwpTg — Chris (@DuncilXBL) October 13, 2017

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley and their band calmly exited the stage while the alarm rang throughout the arena. Minutes later, an announcer explained that everyone was safe, and the show resumed as scheduled.

No one was hurt.

Florida Georgia Line’s tour resumes tonight (Oct. 13) in Tampa.

The duo is among the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year.

The 90-minute special, airing live from Nashville on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET, has been transformed into a night of hope and healing following September’s devastating hurricanes and the deadly mass shooting at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest music festival.