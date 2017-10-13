How Carrie Underwood’s Son Changed Everything

Ever since Mike Fisher retired from his 17 years with the NHL, I’ve pictured the former Nashville Predators captain doing everything with his son Isaiah. Which is exactly what he has been doing, along with his wife (and Isaiah’s mom) Carrie Underwood.

In a recent interview with the NHL website, Fisher said his favorite thing to do — now that he has the time to do it — is simply to take Isaiah to school and pick him up. “Sometimes I think about missing the game, and then I look at (Isaiah). That’s really a big part of the reason, for sure, is being around,” Fisher said, “and being in his life constantly.”

And it sounds like Fisher, Underwood and their little boy will be staying put in Nashville.

“I love Nashville. I couldn’t see myself and our family anywhere else. Our child was born here and we plan on being here a long time,” he said.

Fisher retired from hockey after the insanely successful 2016-2017 season, and says he thought there was a good chance it would be his last season on the ice. “I wanted to step away because of the emotion of the playoffs and the excitement. It’s the time of your life, but I needed to separate myself from that for a little bit and just take some time to think about it and pray about it,” he said.