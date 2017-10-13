Music

FIRST LOOK: Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Tishomingo

CMT Hot 20 Countdown on Oct. 14-15 Has Sneak Peek Inside Shelton’s New Bar
by

Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Tishomingo is open for business in his home state of Oklahoma.

And an all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown, airing Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 14-15), will recap the action from September’s two-day grand opening.

On day one of the opening, Shelton made a big check donation of $32,000 to the nonprofit J.C. Reaching Out, which provides financial assistance to family members of cancer patients. He also christened the venue with a private performance that included a surprise collaboration with his girlfriend Gwen Stefani on “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.”

On day two, thousands of fans packed Tishomingo’s Main Street for Ole Red’s free block party, which featured live music by Shelton, RaeLynn and Grand Ole Opry stars Jeannie Seely, John Conlee and Ronnie Milsap.

Shelton’s Ole Red Nashville is coming to Lower Broadway in spring 2018. The multi-level, 26,000-square-foot entertainment venue will come with video conferencing technology that allows Shelton to connect directly to patrons from wherever he is on the planet.

CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m. ET. Shelton’s next album Texoma Shore arrives Nov. 3.

Enjoy scenes from the grand opening of Ole Red Tishomingo:

TISHOMINGO, OK - SEPTEMBER 30: Blake Shelton performs during a free Opry style concert on Main Street outside of new restaurant and bar, Ole Red, opened by Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Partners on September 30, 2017 in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc) Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc
TISHOMINGO, OK - SEPTEMBER 29: Blake Shelton christens Ole Red Tishomingo stage as the first performance at the new restaurant, bar and retail space venture with Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. with proceeds benefiting J.C. Reaching Out on September 29, 2017 in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc) Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc
