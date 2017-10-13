FIRST LOOK: Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Tishomingo

Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Tishomingo is open for business in his home state of Oklahoma.

And an all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown, airing Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 14-15), will recap the action from September’s two-day grand opening.

On day one of the opening, Shelton made a big check donation of $32,000 to the nonprofit J.C. Reaching Out, which provides financial assistance to family members of cancer patients. He also christened the venue with a private performance that included a surprise collaboration with his girlfriend Gwen Stefani on “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.”

On day two, thousands of fans packed Tishomingo’s Main Street for Ole Red’s free block party, which featured live music by Shelton, RaeLynn and Grand Ole Opry stars Jeannie Seely, John Conlee and Ronnie Milsap.

Shelton’s Ole Red Nashville is coming to Lower Broadway in spring 2018. The multi-level, 26,000-square-foot entertainment venue will come with video conferencing technology that allows Shelton to connect directly to patrons from wherever he is on the planet.

CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m. ET. Shelton’s next album Texoma Shore arrives Nov. 3.

Enjoy scenes from the grand opening of Ole Red Tishomingo:

