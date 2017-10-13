Country Rising’s Outreach Expands for Route 91 Victims

The outreach from Nashville’s Country Rising benefit has expanded to support victims of the mass shooting at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest music festival.

When the concert was announced on Sept. 29 the initial beneficiaries were victims of September’s deadly hurricanes, Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria.

Proceeds from the night will support victims through the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Country Rising Fund.

Tickets and VIP Packages for the Country Rising benefit go on sale Oct. 20 through Ticketmaster.

Keith Urban has joined the preliminary lineup, which includes Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, George Strait and Carrie Underwood.

Garth Brooks had to cancel his performance at the show due to a scheduling conflict. Instead, he has committed to donate all proceeds from his two concerts in Spokane, Washington on Nov. 12 to the Country Rising Fund.

The 2017 CMT Artists of the Year, airing live from Nashville on Oct. 18, has been transformed into a night of hope and healing following the devastating hurricanes and the massacre in Las Vegas.

The 90-minute special airs live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.