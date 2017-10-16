Brantley Gilbert Fans to Curate His 2018 Tour

Aaron Lewis and Josh Phillips Join Gilbert’s The Ones That Like Me Tour

Brantley Gilbert‘s The Ones That Like Me 2018 tour with Aaron Lewis and Josh Phillips launches Feb. 1 in Worcester, MA. The initial 19 shows were announced Monday (Oct. 16).

Gilbert said on social media that his new tour, “is for the fans that come year in and year out — the hardcore, the lifers, the #BGNation….

“We were blown away by your support throughout the summer and we couldn’t think of a better way to thank y’all than a new tour that’s just for you…. We’re gonna get your help on it, even what songs we play.”

Ticket pre-sales for his BG Nation fan club start Tuesday (Oct. 17). All other tickets will go on sale Friday (Oct. 20). Additional concerts for the 36-show run will be announced at a later date.

Here are the initial dates for Gilbert’s The Ones That Like Me 2018 Tour:

Feb. 1: Worcester, MA

Feb. 2: Hershey, PA

Feb. 3: Albany, NY

Feb. 8: Greenville, SC

Feb. 9: Knoxville, TN

Feb. 10: Tupelo, MS

Feb. 15: Fairfax, VA

Feb. 16: Augusta, GA

Feb. 17: Charleston, SC

March 24: Tuscaloosa, AL

April 19: Lexington, KY

April 20: Salem, VA

April 21: Pikeville, KY

April 26: Dayton, OH

April 27: Terre Haute, IN

April 28: Rogers, AR

May 10: Cedar Rapids, IA

May 11: Grand Rapids, MI

May 12: Erie, PA