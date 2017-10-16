Brantley Gilbert Fans to Curate His 2018 Tour

Brantley Gilbert‘s The Ones That Like Me 2018 tour with Aaron Lewis and Josh Phillips launches Feb. 1 in Worcester, MA. The initial 19 shows were announced Monday (Oct. 16).
Gilbert said on social media that his new tour, “is for the fans that come year in and year out — the hardcore, the lifers, the #BGNation….
“We were blown away by your support throughout the summer and we couldn’t think of a better way to thank y’all than a new tour that’s just for you…. We’re gonna get your help on it, even what songs we play.”
Ticket pre-sales for his BG Nation fan club start Tuesday (Oct. 17). All other tickets will go on sale Friday (Oct. 20). Additional concerts for the 36-show run will be announced at a later date.
Here are the initial dates for Gilbert’s The Ones That Like Me 2018 Tour:
Feb. 1: Worcester, MA
Feb. 2: Hershey, PA
Feb. 3: Albany, NY
Feb. 8: Greenville, SC
Feb. 9: Knoxville, TN
Feb. 10: Tupelo, MS
Feb. 15: Fairfax, VA
Feb. 16: Augusta, GA
Feb. 17: Charleston, SC
March 24: Tuscaloosa, AL
April 19: Lexington, KY
April 20: Salem, VA
April 21: Pikeville, KY
April 26: Dayton, OH
April 27: Terre Haute, IN
April 28: Rogers, AR
May 10: Cedar Rapids, IA
May 11: Grand Rapids, MI
May 12: Erie, PA