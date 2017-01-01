Old Dominion Plots 2018 Happy Endings World Tour

Michael Ray, Brandon Lay, The Washboard Union and Cold Creek County To Open on Various Dates

The initial 20 dates for Old Dominion’s Happy Endings 2018 world tour will include overseas performances at the C2C Country to Country festivals in the U.K. and Ireland, as well as Australia’s CMC Rocks festival.

A nine-show Canadian run with openers The Washboard Union and Cold Creek County starts Feb. 1 in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Michael Ray and Brandon Lay will open Old Dominion’s American shows beginning later that month in Redding, California.

Be with Me by Old Dominion on VEVO.

The band is currently on the road performing select dates on Thomas Rhett’s Home Team Tour in the U.S. and the U.K. While abroad this fall, the group will headline several concerts for the U.S. military stationed in Italy and Spain.

Old Dominion heads to the 51st annual CMA Awards with two nominations for new artist and vocal group of the year. They are also among the favorite duo or group — country nominees at the 2017 American Music Awards.

Tickets for the initial dates on Old Dominion’s 2018 world tour go on sale on Friday (Oct. 20).

Here are the 20 shows that were announced on Monday (Oct. 16):

Feb. 1: Regina, SK

Feb. 2: Winnipeg, MB

Feb. 3: Saskatoon, SK

Feb. 5: Calgary, AB

Feb. 6: Edmonton, AB

Feb. 7: Lethbridge, AB

Feb. 9: Kamloops, CB

Feb. 10: Abbotsford, BC

Feb. 11: Penticton, BC Events Centre

TBA: Redding, CA

Feb. 16: Central Point, OR

Feb. 17: Kennewick, WA

Feb. 22: Missoula, MT

Feb. 23: Billings, MT

Feb. 24: Rapid City, SD

March 9: London, UK

March 10: Glasgow, UK

March 11: Dublin, IE

March 16: Ipswich, Queensland, AUS

March 17: Ipswich, Queensland, AUS