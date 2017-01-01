Florida Georgia Line’s “H.O.L.Y.” Trinity

Editor’s note: Florida Georgia Line is among the honorees at the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year special premiering Wednesday (Oct. 18) at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

God, family and fans are essential to the success of Florida Georgia Line‘s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard.

The five-time CMT Artists of the Year said they wouldn’t be anywhere without them when they picked up their 2016 trophy.

“Our fans are incredible, man,” Kelley said. “Thank you for growing with us, allowing us to grow and mature. … We’re just thankful to write our songs, play our music, travel. Our band, that’s been out us for a long time, doesn’t get enough recognition. We love you guys, our crew. It takes a big ol’ crew to make this thing run.

“You have to surround yourself with amazing people. I feel like we’ve done that. God really blessed us to work with an amazing team. … We have something amazing that’s bigger than ourselves, and that’s what it’s all about.”

That loyal crew grew this year with a successful stadium tour with rapper Nelly and the Backstreet Boys. Teaming up with the Backstreet Boys for their 11th No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart also led to their super-group special CMT Crossroads.

“[The Backstreet Boys] brings a whole new fresh, excitement to FGL music,” Hubbard told CMT Hot 20 Countdown. “I mean, on every level of what we do Backstreet has helped us out and have kinda become mentors in a way, so it’s really cool to have that and to have guys who have been doing it for over 25 years.”

Florida Georgia Line is set to appear on the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year. The 90-minute special has been transformed into a night of hope and healing following September’s devastating hurricanes and the massacre at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest music festival.

