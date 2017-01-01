Chris Young’s Losing Sleep Gets a World Tour

Joins Grand Ole Opry and Releases New Album This Week

Chris Young, one of country music’s most distinctive vocalists, has announced the first 18 dates of his upcoming Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour.

Kane Brown and LANCO will join Young for the winter run starting Jan. 11 in Indianapolis, IN. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale Friday (Oct. 20), the same day Young’s seventh album Losing Sleep arrives.

The announcement falls on the eve of Young’s Grand Ole Opry induction (Oct. 17). Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill surprised him with an invitation to join the Opry on Aug. 29.

Here are the initial dates for Young’s Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour:

Jan. 11: Indianapolis, IN

Jan. 12: Independence, MO

Jan. 13: St. Louis, MO

Jan. 18: Highland Heights, KY

Jan. 19: Grand Rapids, MI

Jan. 20: Hoffman Estates, IL

Feb. 1: Lowell, MA

Feb. 2: Bangor, ME

Feb. 3: Mashantucket, CT

Feb. 8: Pittsburgh, PA

Feb. 9: Fairfax, VA

Feb. 10: Huntington, WV

Feb. 15: Duluth, GA

Feb. 16: St. Augustine, FL

Feb. 17:Estero, FL

Feb. 22: Green Bay, WI

Feb. 23: Minneapolis, MN

Feb. 24: Cedar Rapids, IA

Losing Sleep (Official Video) by Chris Young on VEVO.