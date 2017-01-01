Greatest Hits Chronicles Jake Owen’s First 11 Years

Compilation Includes New Songs “Subliminal Love” and “Long As You’re In It”

Jake Owen will release his first Greatest Hits compilation on Black Friday (Nov. 24).

The 13-song compilation will feature his first six No. 1s, a mix of fan favorites from his five albums, plus two new songs “Subliminal Love” and “Long As You’re In It.”

Yee Haw by Jake Owen on VEVO.

The collection follows American Love, which arrived on July 29, 2016.

Here is the full track listing for Owen’s Greatest Hits:

1. “Yee Haw” (Owen/Casey Beathard/Kendell Marvel)

2. “Don’t Think I Can’t Love You” (Owen/Marvel/Jimmy Ritchey)

3. “Eight Second Ride” (Owen/Eric Durrance)

4. “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” (Dylan Altman/Eric Paslay/Terry Sawchuk)

5. “Alone With You” (Catt Gravitt/J. T. Harding/Shane McAnally)

6. “The One That Got Away” (Owen/Dallas Davidson/Jimmy Ritchey)

7. “Anywhere With You” (Ben Hayslip/David Lee Murphy/Jimmy Yeary)

8. “Days Of Gold” (Jaren Johnston/Neil Mason)

9. “Beachin'” (Johnston/Jon Nite/Jimmy Robbins)

10. “What We Ain’t Got” (Travis Jerome Goff/Travis Meadows)

11. “American Country Love Song” (Johnston/Ross Copperman/Ashley Gorley)

12. “Subliminal Love” (Owen/Tommy Cecil/Benjy Davis/Cole Taylor)

13. “Long As You’re In It” (Owen/Cecil/Matt Alderman/Kelsey Hart/Jared Mullins)