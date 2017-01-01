Shania Twain Recalls First Drag Queen Sighting

The first time Shania Twain saw a Shania Twain drag queen, she was in Las Vegas. And she loved it.

“I went to an imposter show in Las Vegas and it was incredible,” Twain told Pride Source. “You brought up the country world and maybe how that might be more conservative, but it’s funny, three of the artists that were in the show were myself, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. I thought that was so wonderful. It’s like, ‘OK, we’re country artists, and we’re in there!'”

But in the Q&A with the LGBTQ outlet, Twain also covers more serious topics and reveals how inspired she is by the spirit of the gay community.

“I love standing up for that. It’s just so important to be transparent and open about who you are and to not hide behind fear,” she said. “I think everybody has the right to their opinion, and that I would never argue with. That is a huge part of freedom of speech and mutual respect, having the right to your own opinion.

“Equality should be a no-brainer, automatic, all the way around. We need to have mutual respect all the way around. Supremacy of any sort is just poison.”

Twain added that if you’re not pro-gay, then you’re not pro-gay, and that’s OK. “I would never get into a fist fight with somebody who didn’t agree. I just think that would be counterproductive. So, I think we all have to respect each other’s opinions on these issues. I’m respectful to my audience and I appreciate them for relating to my music regardless of their point of view on whatever it is, whether it’s politics or social issues,” she said.

“I’m not here to judge.”