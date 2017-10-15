All the Love from Kacey Musgraves’ Country Wedding

The newly married Kacey Musgraves has just started to share the fairy tale pictures from her fairy tale wedding, and she looks so good in love. We weren’t there, but after spending some time analyzing her Instagram feed, we feel like we were.

First there was an artsy shot of her bridal bouquet — full of yellow roses and white daisies — resting in her farmhouse sink the morning after the Saturday (Oct. 14) wedding. “The sweet morning after the most unbelievably magical night. Wish I could live in yesterday forever,” Musgraves wrote.

Next up was the walk-up-the-aisle-as-husband-and-wife picture from their outdoorsy wedding in Tennessee. “Saturday, in a sacred place where two rivers meet and join together, I married my best friend..barefoot and surrounded by the deepest kind of magic and love that exists. I’ve never felt so tranquil and happy. We made our promises to each other under the trees and then drank and danced into the night. We couldn’t have done any of it without the help of our wonderful families and amazing friends,” she said.

Her new husband Ruston Kelly shared the same pictures, saying, “The best kind of magic. Best day of my life.” He also shared a photo of some guests arriving for the rural wedding. “Last night was incredible. To all of our people who came and gave their love and wished us well and danced their asses off: thank you so very much,” he said.

Then there are pictures of the newlyweds’ embrace under a canopy of trees, kissing with confetti falling all around them, and one of just Musgraves with her bouquet in one hand and her horse in the other.

Even their photographer Natalie Barrett didn’t want the night to end. “Congratulations to @spaceykacey & @rustonkelly,” she wrote. “Can you do a vow renewal next year so we can do this all over again?”