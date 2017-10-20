Chris Young Becomes the Grand Ole Opry’s Newest Member

Chris Young is the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Brad Paisley officiated his Young’s induction during a special Opry ceremony live in Nashville on Tuesday (Oct. 17). Young made his induction official with a performance of his Grammy-nominated hit “Think of You” with Cassadee Pope. He also performed “Gettin’ You Home,” Marty Robbins’ “Devil Woman” and Keith Whitley’s “When You Say Nothing At All.”

Chris Hollo

“I remember growing up near Nashville listening to and watching the Opry,” Young, a native of Murfreesboro, TN, said online. “Since I began my career in music, playing the @opry has always been a highlight. Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that I would get to join this family. Dreams come true. I’m excited to call this place Home for the rest of my life.”

Chris Hollo

Vince Gill surprised Young will an invitation to join the Opry family on Aug. 29. His Grand Ole Opry debut was in June, 2006. Young’s seventh album Losing Sleep arrives Friday (Oct. 20).

CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown will recap all of the action from Young’s Opry induction on Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 21-22) at 9 a.m. ET. He will also be part of the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year special, which airs live tonight (Oct. 18) at 8 p.m. ET.