Kenny Chesney Plots Trip Around the Sun Tour

“I am ready.” That’s all I need to know.

That’s how Kenny Chesney felt about launching another massive stadium tour. “I am ready to get out there and kick into another summer where we can all celebrate how lucky we are to love life and be able to come together,” Chesney said, describing how his last tour was full of so much life and so many memories.

When the new tour starts in April, Chesney will have some new tour mates joining him: Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and newcomer Brandon Lay.

“There’s nothing like a stadium full of people coming together to remind you what life’s about. The energy, the moments, the fun. Every single one of these artists who’re coming out with us for Trip Around the Sun live their lives the exact same way: they work hard, they appreciate what they’re given and they love music every bit as much as they love life,” he said in a press release.

“I, personally, can’t wait to see this show hit the road.”

Tickets will be available through Chesney’s website.

Here are the initial stadium dates for Chesney’s 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour:

April 21: Tampa, FL (Raymond James Stadium)

April 28: Milwaukee, WI (Miller Park)

May 5: Minneapolis, MN (US Bank Stadium)

May 19: Arlington, TX (AT&T Stadium)

May 26: Atlanta, GA (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

June 2: Pittsburgh, PA (Heinz Field)

June 9: Philadelphia, PA (Lincoln Financial Field)

June 16: Columbus, OH (Mapfre Stadium)

June 23: Phoenix, AZ (Chase Field)

June 30: Stadium Denver, CO (Sports Authority Field at Mile High)

July 7: Seattle, WA (Centurylink Field)

July 14: Kansas City, MO (Arrowhead Stadium)

July 21: Saint Louis, MO (Busch Stadium)

July 28: Chicago, IL (Soldier Field)

Aug. 4: Detroit, MI (Ford Field)

Aug. 11: Nashville, TN (Nissan Stadium)

Aug.18: East Rutherford, NJ (MetLife Stadium)

Aug. 24: Foxboro, MA (Gillette Stadium)