CMTAOTY: Keith Urban’s “Blue” Goes Jazz

Right after Vince Gill took the stage at Wednesday night’s (Oct. 18) 2017 CMT Artists of the Year to introduce one of the night’s honorees, Keith Urban, Urban came out with a very small band and a very mellow take on his “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

Watching Urban from the crowd at the live broadcast was his wife Nicole Kidman, smiling as he turned the waltz into a jazz. The song led to big wins at June’s CMT Music Awards. That night when he took home the video of the year award for the song, he said, “I wanna say a massive thanks to my wife Nicole Mary, because you have no idea how much of what I do she is involved in. Every little piece of it.”

Urban was backed by piano, upright bass, drums and some occasional trumpet.