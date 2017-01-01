CMTAOTY: Backstreet Boys’ “H.O.L.Y.” Five-Part Harmony

The Backstreet Boys‘ Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McClean and Kevin Richardson have been a band for almost 25 years.

And Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will forever be the Backstreet Boys biggest fans as they continue to perform for years to come.

Wednesday’s (Oct. 18) 2017 CMT Artists of the Year closed the first chapter of a blockbuster year of the two groups making music together for the first time.

Their collaboration “God, Your Mama, And Me” from Dig Your Roots was Florida Georgia Line’s 11th No. 1 single on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart and the Backstreet Boys’ first. Together, they also debuted new super group arrangements of their biggest hits on their CMT Crossroads special.

But on Wednesday’s show at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Hubbard and Kelley kicked back at their tables while the Backstreet Boys delivered a stripped down version “H.O.L.Y.”

McClean called their Crossroads collaboration on of his all-time favorite experiences onstage. Richardson said it was an honor to recognize their brothers in music with their fifth CMT Artist of the Year trophy.