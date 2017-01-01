CMTAOTY: Luke Bryan Reminds Us to Slow Down

There might never be a better time to listen closely to the lyrics of Luke Bryan‘s 2016 hit song “Fast.”

During Bryan’s performance at Wednesday night’s (Oct. 18) CMT Artists of the Year live broadcast, you could see it on the faces of the crowd. Everyone was moved by the song about slowing down and soaking life in, because it goes too fast. Bryan’s wife Caroline was singing along, as were Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany. Keith Urban and Florida Georgia Line were seen swaying to the music, as well.

Bryan, one of the night’s honorees, wrote the song with Luke Laird and Rodney Clawson.