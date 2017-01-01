CMTAOTY: Jason Aldean Won’t Back Down

After opening Wednesday night’s (Oct. 18) 2017 CMT Artists of the Year special with a heartfelt message about overcoming tragedy, Jason Aldean got back up on the stage again to deliver that same message in song.

He was joined by fellow honorees Keith Urban and Chris Stapleton, plus Little Big Town, and together they paid tribute to Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Petty, who died on Oct. 2, the day after the Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 people.

Together, the group took turns on lead vocals for a moving song of resilience, Petty’s 1989 solo debut song, “I Won’t Back Down.” It’s the same song Aldean chose to do when he appeared on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 7, less than a week after the Route 91 Harvest tragedy.