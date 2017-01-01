Kane Brown Notches Five No. 1s in One Week

After this week’s cascade of good news, Kane Brown may find Christmas a letdown, no matter how high the gifts are piled under his tree.

Now get this: His self-titled album which debuted at No. 1 last December is back as the No. 1 country album this week.

And that’s just the start of it for this Internet-launched sensation. “What Ifs,” his duet with his former high school choir mate, Lauren Alaina, tops the three main Billboard‘s country songs charts–the country airplay, country streaming AND hot country songs listings.

Keep cheering! There’s more! His album track “Heaven” also debuts at No. 1 this week on Billboard‘s country digital songs sales chart.

Heaven (Official Video) by Kane Brown on VEVO.

We don’t know yet if the Country Music Association aims to cast him in bronze for its upcoming awards show. But we wouldn’t be a bit surprised.

By the way, it took “What Ifs” 35 weeks to climb to the top of the airplay rankings.

Now on to other wonders.

Casey Donahew’s 15 Years: The Wild Ride is the top-debuting and only new album entering the Top 50 this week. It bows at No. 24.

Returning to the charts are The Essential Elvis Presley (No. 27), The Essential Alan Jackson (No. 36), Eric Church‘s The Outsiders (No. 46), Blake Shelton‘s If I’m Honest (No. 48) and The Essential Johnny Cash (No. 49).

There are but two new songs: Ronnie Dunn’s “That’s Why They Make Jack Daniels,” hopping aboard at No. 53, and Chris Lane’s “Take Back Home Girl,” featuring Tori Kelly, sliding in at No. 57.

Completing the Top 5 albums cluster, in descending order, are Thomas Rhett‘s Life Changes, Shania Twain’s Now (last week’s No. 1), Luke Combs’ This One’s for You and Chris Stapleton’s Traveller.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Combs’ “When It Rains It Pours,” Rhett’s “Unforgettable,” Dustin Lynch’s “Small Town Boy” and Kim Moore’s “More Girls Like You.” Kenny Chesney’s “All the Pretty Girls,” last week’s No. 1, now stands at No. 6.

And so we bring to a close another episode of “As the World Charts.” See you next week.