Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

It looks like Trace Adkins cut his hair. But did he?
His signature long ponytail seems to be M.I.A. while on a Home Depot run, but it could be just tucked under his hat.
Other things went on in the lives of country stars. Like how Kelsea Ballerini had a major fangirl moment, Maren Morris used a gif to explain her feelings over a backhanded compliment, Cole Swindell visited some little friends, Sam Hunt posted an “Oh, Wow” picture of Oahu, Chris Young jammed nine of his road friends into one bus selfie, Carrie Underwood got Isaiah backstage with his idols, Keith Urban helped teach a class with Julia Michaels at Belmont University, and Jon Pardi celebrated being on the wall at an iconic Texas venue.
Just saw Fergie Ferg in the airport and wanted so badly to break out into London Bridge but felt like that would be aggressive k bye NYC.
— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) October 21, 2017
Hilarious backhanded compliment I received today: You are so beautiful in person! I never would have guessed.
Me: pic.twitter.com/Olq8gsR9FK
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 21, 2017
Had a blast making some new friends today!! Thanks so much for having me @StJude. pic.twitter.com/XKwzwcVKmW
— Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) October 21, 2017
Scorpios RULE!!!!! Hey @imjmichaels and @dankanter AND the Belmont gang- thanks for the sweetest welcome. Let's do it again SOON Scorp! – KU pic.twitter.com/1lI55u8g0Y
— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 21, 2017
Honored to have made it on the wall at @BillyBobsTexas! Such a cool venue. pic.twitter.com/GFWTGruqO9
— Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) October 22, 2017