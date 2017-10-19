Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Bests Posts You Might Have Missed
It looks like Trace Adkins cut his hair. But did he?

His signature long ponytail seems to be M.I.A. while on a Home Depot run, but it could be just tucked under his hat.

Other things went on in the lives of country stars. Like how Kelsea Ballerini had a major fangirl moment, Maren Morris used a gif to explain her feelings over a backhanded compliment, Cole Swindell visited some little friends, Sam Hunt posted an “Oh, Wow” picture of Oahu, Chris Young jammed nine of his road friends into one bus selfie, Carrie Underwood got Isaiah backstage with his idols, Keith Urban helped teach a class with Julia Michaels at Belmont University, and Jon Pardi celebrated being on the wall at an iconic Texas venue.

Just trying to enjoy a peaceful moment in @homedepot. #sundayfunday

A post shared by Trace Adkins (@traceadkins) on

The places music has taken us. Oahu

A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on

I love my road family!!! Had to celebrate "Losing Sleep" dropping today! #LosingSleep

A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.