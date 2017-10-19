Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Bests Posts You Might Have Missed

It looks like Trace Adkins cut his hair. But did he?

His signature long ponytail seems to be M.I.A. while on a Home Depot run, but it could be just tucked under his hat.

Other things went on in the lives of country stars. Like how Kelsea Ballerini had a major fangirl moment, Maren Morris used a gif to explain her feelings over a backhanded compliment, Cole Swindell visited some little friends, Sam Hunt posted an “Oh, Wow” picture of Oahu, Chris Young jammed nine of his road friends into one bus selfie, Carrie Underwood got Isaiah backstage with his idols, Keith Urban helped teach a class with Julia Michaels at Belmont University, and Jon Pardi celebrated being on the wall at an iconic Texas venue.

Just trying to enjoy a peaceful moment in @homedepot. #sundayfunday A post shared by Trace Adkins (@traceadkins) on Oct 22, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

Just saw Fergie Ferg in the airport and wanted so badly to break out into London Bridge but felt like that would be aggressive k bye NYC. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) October 21, 2017

Hilarious backhanded compliment I received today: You are so beautiful in person! I never would have guessed.

Me: pic.twitter.com/Olq8gsR9FK — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 21, 2017

Had a blast making some new friends today!! Thanks so much for having me @StJude. pic.twitter.com/XKwzwcVKmW — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) October 21, 2017

The places music has taken us. Oahu A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Oct 19, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

I love my road family!!! Had to celebrate "Losing Sleep" dropping today! #LosingSleep A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on Oct 20, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Spent our Sunday night saving the day with the #PJMasksLive @theryman The little man had a blast and the whole cast and crew were so great! And, of course, they put on an amazing show!! Soooo many happy kids (and parents) tonight! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Scorpios RULE!!!!! Hey @imjmichaels and @dankanter AND the Belmont gang- thanks for the sweetest welcome. Let's do it again SOON Scorp! – KU pic.twitter.com/1lI55u8g0Y — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 21, 2017

Honored to have made it on the wall at @BillyBobsTexas! Such a cool venue. pic.twitter.com/GFWTGruqO9 — Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) October 22, 2017