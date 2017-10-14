Two Fall Weddings, Two New Hashtags

There are certain must-haves at every wedding: a couple, an officiant, some kind of music, and a hashtag.

And two country music weddings over the weekend were no exception. Nashville‘s Clare Bowen married Brandon Robert Young, and together they were #foreverbowenyoung. And Dan + Shay‘s Shay Mooney married Hannah Billingsley, and after the ceremony, they were #honeymooney.

Bowen and Young, a musician, were married in Nashville on Saturday (Oct. 21) , with friends and family there to help the couple celebrate. The morning of the big day, Bowen posted a sunrise picture on Instagram. “Watching the sunrise. Wearing the blanket I was wrapped in when I was born around my shoulders. Gonna go marry my soulmate now. #foreverbowenyoung,” she wrote.

Mooney and Billingsley were married on Friday on Mooney’s family property in Arkansas. Their 9-month-old son was part of the wedding party, as was bandmate Dan Smyers and the duo’s guitarist Justin Richards.

