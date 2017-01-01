Miranda Lambert: Not a Good Famous Person

In Miranda Lambert‘s 2007 hit “Famous in a Small Town,” she sings about what she thought it would be like to be famous: They say life is so much sweeter through the telephoto lens of fame.

But now, in her real life, she knows fame. And she doesn’t think it really suits her. “I’m not actually a very good famous person at all,” Lambert told Redbook. “I hate cameras. I don’t love the spotlight. It was a big shocker to me that the music business is 80 percent business and 20 percent music. I was like, ‘I didn’t know I signed up for all this other stuff.'”

In the new cover story, due out on Tuesday (Oct. 24), Lambert also talks openly about how much she tries to get country radio stations to play women. Not just her, but any woman.

“I tell them at the stations, ‘Just play one of us; it doesn’t have to be me. Then we all win,'” she said. “I’ll fight for it until I can’t no more.” Lambert added that it is straight-up BS that Carrie Underwood has to fight for airplay because she is, after all, Carrie Freakin’ Underwood.

So because Lambert claims she is not a good famous person, it’s no surprise that when she’s not playing shows, she’s doing the most non-celebrity thing there is. She puts on yoga pants, makes a frozen pizza, and watches Shark Tank and Tiny House Nation.

That’s when, she says, “I’m the happiest person.”