Sold-Out Country Rising Benefit Adds Outdoor Concerts

Nashville’s Country Rising benefit has added a mini outdoor festival to due fan demand.

Performing at the Ascend Amphitheater as part of the Nov. 12 Country Rising: Downtown Jam are Tucker Beathard, Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, Bailey Bryan, Lindsay Ell, Chris Janson, Jon Pardi, Eric Paslay, Carly Pearce and Drake White. More talent additions will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the outdoor shows go on sale Thursday (Oct. 26) at 10 a.m. CT through Ticketmaster.

The initial show at the Bridgestone Arena with Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban is sold out.

Proceeds from the night will support victims of September’s deadly hurricanes and the massacre at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest music festival through the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Country Rising Fund.

Aldean’s Saturday Night Live performance of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” has also been made available to digital retailers and streaming services. All proceeds raised the song’s sale will support Route 91 victims through the Direct Impact Fund.