Parmalee’s Barry Knox Marries Kristin “KJ” Joyner

Parmalee bassist Barry Knox and Kristin “KJ” Joyner are now husband and wife.

The happy couple tied the knot on Saturday (Oct. 21) during a beachside wedding ceremony at the Secrets Wild Orchid Resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Close family, friends and Knox’s band mates were there to witness Knox and Joyner exchange vows.

Here we go! Congrats Barry and KJ! A post shared by Parmalee (@parmaleemusic) on Oct 21, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

Other couples who said “I do” over the weekend were Nashville‘s Clare Bowen and Brandon Robert Young; and Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley.

Parmalee’s HOTDAMALAMA Tour launches Nov. 3 in Jim Thorpe, PA.