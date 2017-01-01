Maren Morris: Superstar or Supermodel?

The latest woman to be signed by a big New York modeling agency is 27 years old, 5’1″ and has short brown hair. And that’s exactly why Maren Morris is so excited about her side hustle as a celeb model for Wilhelmina Models.

“I think it’s important to establish you don’t need to look like this person to believe you’re worthwhile and beautiful. I think it’s been really inspiring to see my fans and young girls and girls my age look at me as someone to model after — you don’t need to look perfect or sound perfect,” Morris told People.

“I mean, I’m five-foot-one and I’ve got short brunette hair — I’m not the typical country-looking starlet.

“But I think that’s what gravitates my fans to me and my music. I definitely have an edge to what I say in my songs and it translates visually as well to my personal style,” she added.

Morris is excited about the deal because she loves fashion and loves pushing the envelope. So this modeling gig will take her to the next level, she said. “Bridging that fashion and country music gap is such an amazing step forward for them and our genre. And I think it will certainly bring country music and its artists into the conversation with the high-fashion world.”

Her first work with the agency will be revealed when she walks the red carpet at the CMA Awards on Nov. 8.

I Could Use a Love Song (Official Video) by Maren Morris on VEVO.