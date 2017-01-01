Cody Alan Engaged to Trea Smith

For the past few months, CMT’s Cody Alan was carrying around an engagement ring. He wanted to propose to his boyfriend, Trea Smith, but he wanted to time it just right. And the right time came when the two were having a romantic dinner in Jamaica.

And Smith said yes.

Alan and Smith met at a Carrie Underwood concert in 2015, and her music seems to have set the stage for love. “In a very real sense, he’s helped open my eyes to what it means to have true joy in life,” Alan said of Smith, an occupational therapist.

Alan has two teenage children from his previous marriage, and he knows that Smith will be a perfect fit with the family. “I knew he was the one by the way he loved my kids,” he said, adding the fact that Smith was open to sharing his love and joy with Alan’s children meant the world to him.

“Everyone wants to find true love and make it last,” Alan said. “We’ve always been intensely loyal to each other, and to now fully commit ourselves to a lifetime relationship is the greatest.” The two men haven’t planned their big day yet, but since they’re both simple guys, they aren’t going to do anything too lavish.

“We certainly want to share it with all those who’ve loved and supported us on our journey.”

But back to that beach proposal. “I told him how much I loved him, and with a few tears and a crack in my voice, I gave him the ring and asked him to marry me,” Alan recalled.

“Lucky for me, he said yes!”