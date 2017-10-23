Jake Owen Has Dream House for Sale

If your dream house is a double-wide trailer sitting back in the holler on a country road, Jake Owen can take you there, like he does in his 2013 hit song “Anywhere with You.”

However, if your dream home is a four-bedroom house on seven acres just northwest of Nashville, well, Owen’s got that, too.

The country star is selling his Cheatham County home where he’s lived since 2012. He originally bought the house from Loretta Lynn’s daughter for $625,000.

Owen’s listing price is $1.5 million. For that, you get a home that is as rustic as it is modern. There’s wood virtually everywhere: beams on the vaulted ceilings, planks on the wall, sliding wood door to the kitchen, a hardwood patio and a master bedroom closet lined in hardwood. Other features in the 4,918-square-foot estate are two master suites, an elevator, four and a half bathrooms, a gym, a recording studio, and outdoor fireplace and a custom tiki bar.

