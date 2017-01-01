Jessie James Decker’s Southern Girl City Lights Debuts as No. 1 Album

Sound the trumpets for Jessie James Decker, whose Southern Girl City Lights debuts at No. 1 this week on Billboard‘s top country albums rankings.

Lights Down Low (Official Video) by Jessie James Decker on VEVO.

Simultaneously, the very familiar name of Luke Combs now claims the most-played-song spot with “When It Rains It Pours.” The song has been on an upward climb for the past 19 weeks.

After his record-busting, chart-topping accomplishments of last week — during which he was pretty much king of everything — Kane Brown has settled back into less flashy, but still Top 5, territory.

His self-titled album has dropped to No. 2, as has, “What Ifs,” his duet with Lauren Alaina.

Other albums new to the charts include Carly Pearce‘s Every Little Thing (bowing at No. 4), Russell Dickerson’s Yours (No. 4) and Dolly Parton‘s I Believe in You (No. 20).

The self-titled Brett Eldredge and Reba McEntire‘s My Kind of Christmas return to the chart at No. 34 and No. 47, respectively.

Now in its 129th week, Chris Stapleton‘s Traveller is still going strong at No. 7.

The lone new song this week is Jon Pardi‘s “She Ain’t in It” (No. 54). Joining it are the returnees, Parmalee‘s “Sunday Morning” (No. 40), Runaway June’s “Wild West” (No. 59) and Chase Bryant‘s “Hell If I Know” (No. 60).

The No. 3 album is Thomas Rhett‘s Life Changes.

And the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 songs, in that order, are Rhett’s “Unforgettable,” Kip Moore‘s “More Girls Like You” and Dustin Lynch‘s “Small Town Boy.”

Place you bets, friends and neighbors. The CMA Awards will be announced on Nov. 8.