CMT Premieres Zac Brown Band: The Welcome Home Concert

Zac Brown Band will close a wildly successful 2017 Welcome Home Tour with two shows at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct 28-29.

To celebrate, CMT will premiere live concert footage from the Grammy-winning band’s sold-out album release shows in Alpharetta, GA on the special, Zac Brown Band: The Welcome Home Concert.

Airing tonight (Oct. 25) at 8 p.m. ET and again on Sunday (Oct. 29) at 12 p.m. ET, television event will feature live performances from the Georgia shows and an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album, which arrived May 12.

“On the [2016] tour, we had a choir would come out with us and then we had a horn section,” Zac Brown Band’s Clay Cook told CMT.com in June. “We really put a lot of people onstage big time. … On this tour, we’re playing a good amount of the new record, which is a little more laid back than some of our other stuff and very personal and emotional.

“It definitely feels like we’re putting a concert on our front porch for everybody and bearing our souls just playing for our friends. It really does feel that way.”

Los Angeles’ GRAMMY Museum will host the group for “An Evening With Zac Brown Band” on Thursday (Oct. 26). GRAMMY Museum executive director Scott Goldman will lead the Q&A and special performance at the museum’s Clive Davis Theater.

My Old Man (Official Video) by Zac Brown Band on VEVO.