Who Wouldn’t Want to Be Keith Urban at 50?

CMT Hot 20 Countdown on Oct. 28 and 29 Looks Back at Urban’s Career
Multi-Grammy winner Keith Urban turns 50 today (Oct. 26). And the New Zealand-born and Australia-raised artist could have picked any music city in the world to call home.

But fortunately for Nashville, he chose to make the Tennessee capital his forever home just over 20 years ago.

His band back then was called The Ranch, and two-thirds of the members were from Down Under. When the group released its debut album in 1997, the year was dedicated to non-stop touring. At the time, they were especially excited to open two shows for Tim McGraw.

“So hopefully if that goes well we may do some further dates,” Urban said in a 1997 interview with CMT. “I hope that the album is successful enough for us to find a good audience and successful enough for us to make another one. We learned so much in the studio this time around. We’re already anxious to get back in and start working on the second album.”

Blue Ain’t Your Color (Official Video) by Keith Urban on VEVO.

Unfortunately, The Ranch would break up a year later. However, Urban’s work with The Ranch paved the way for his incomparable solo career. Since then, he has charted 21 No. 1 singles on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, won four Grammys, released eight albums and sold millions of tickets and records. His All For The Hall benefit concerts with Vince Gill have raised over $2.6 million for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. And he has exhibited a tireless commitment to supporting several music education initiatives through the CMA Foundation, the Grammy Foundation, the Mr. Holland’s Opus Fund, MusiCares and more.

An all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown airing Oct. 28 and 29 at 9 a.m. ET will chronicle Urban’s achievements so far.

He heads to the 51st annual CMA Awards with four nominations including a nod for the night’s top honor of entertainer of the year.

Enjoy these great (and goofy) photos of Urban through the years:

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Honoree Keith Urban, singer-songwriter Lionel Richie, actress Nicole Kidman and singer-songwriter Common take photos at the 2017 CMT Artists Of The Year on October 18, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT)
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT) Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Musician Keith Urban (R) and actor Nicole Kidman attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists Carrie Underwood (L) and Keith Urban perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 16: Country music artist Keith Urban sings the National Anthem prior to Game Three of the Western Conference Final between the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 16, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images) John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images
FAIRFAX, VA - SEPTEMBER 20: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Joe Walsh (L) and Keith Urban backstage the VetsAid Charity Benefit Concert at Eagle Bank Arena on September 20, 2017 in Fairfax, Virginia. VetsAid is a foundation created by Walsh to support veterans and their families. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
FAIRFAX, VA - SEPTEMBER 20: (L to R) Gary Clark Jr., Joe Walsh, Keith Urban and Zac Brown perform at the VetsAid Charity Benefit Concert at Eagle Bank Arena on September 20, 2017 in Fairfax, Virginia. VetsAid is a foundation created by rock legand Walsh to support veterans and their families. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images) Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Loretta Lynn and Keith Urban during 2005 CMT Music Awards - Backstage at Gaylord Entertainment Center in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by R. Diamond/WireImage for CMT: Country Music Television) R. Diamond/WireImage for CMT: Country Music Television
LAS VEGAS - DECEMBER 8: Musicians Sheryl Crow (L) and Keith Urban perform onstage during the 2004 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Arena on December 8, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GettyImages) Kevin Winter/GettyImages
BIRMINGHAM, AL - 2004: Keith Urban at the site of his concert that was cancelled due to flooding in 2004 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images) Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images
Keith Urban and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts during 2003 BMI Country Music Awards at BMI Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. (Photo by R. Diamond/WireImage) R. Diamond/WireImage
LAS VEGAS - MAY 19: Country and Western star, Keith Urban at the Academy of Country Music Awards Tempur-Pedic Talent Lodge where he received gifts as part of the Annual Country Music Awards held at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on May 19, 2003 in Las Vegas, Navada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO -- Episode 2016 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Keith Urban during an interview with host Jay Leno on March 15, 2001 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)