Luke Bryan’s New Album Gets a Tour

Kip Moore and The Cadillac Three Join First Leg of 2018 What Makes You Country Tour

The first two weekends of Luke Bryan’s 2018 What Makes You Country Tour starts Feb. 16 in Springfield, MO with openers Kip Moore and The Cadillac Three.

The new tour supporting Bryan’s album of the same name will run through fall 2018. Tickets go on sale Nov. 3.

The tour was announced to coincide with the release of Bryan’s new “Light It Up” music video. Directed by Michael Monaco, the video was shot in Nashville in September and stars Minnesota Timberwolves’ Jimmy Butler, who is a country music fan and has been a guest of Bryan’s at several of his concerts.

The Crash My Playa concert vacation in Riviera Maya, Mexico precedes Bryan’s new tour. The four-night trip starts Jan. 17 with Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt.

Light It Up (Official Video) by Luke Bryan on VEVO.

Bryan heads to the 51st annual CMA Awards with a nomination for entertainer of the year. What Makes You Country arrives Dec. 8.

Here are the first dates announced for the 2018 What Makes You Country Tour:

Feb. 16: Springfield, MO

Feb. 17: Evansville, IN

Feb. 18: Louisville, KY

Feb. 22: State College, PA

Feb. 23: Atlantic City, NJ

Feb. 24: Charlottesville, VA