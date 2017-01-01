Kenny Rogers Performs Final Nashville Concert

“I want to see what condition your condition’s really in.”

That’s what Dolly Parton jokingly said to her friend Kenny Rogers live onstage at Rogers’ “All In for the Gambler” farewell concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Parton and Rogers’ performances at Wednesday’s (Oct. 25) show were their final live collaborations together. Their duets of “You Can’t Make Old Friends,” “Islands In the Stream” and a surprise performance by Parton singing “I Will Always Love You” capped the night of live tributes to the Country Music Hall of Famer and the 2015 CMT Artist of a Lifetime.

The concert was filmed and included performances by Don Henley, Little Big Town, Kris Kristofferson, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, Lady Antebellum, Billy Currington, Aaron Lewis, Lionel Richie, Alison Krauss, the Oak Ridge Boys, Idina Menzel, the Flaming Lips, Elle King and many others.

In 2016, Rogers announced his current Gamblers Last Deal Tour will be his last. The tour closes on Dec. 10 in Bethlehem, PA.

“I hope my fans understand that I’m a father first and a singer second,” Rogers told CMT.com of his reasons to retire from the road. “As it turns out, I’m missing some very great parts of my boys’ lives. I know as well as anybody else how that time gets away from you. And I don’t want to miss it. I just worry about how much longer I’m going to be here, and I want to have time to spend with them. It’s pretty simple.”