Luke Bryan’s Unlimited Olive Garden Praise

It’s hard to say who does what at the Olive Garden when it comes to serving their famous Unlimited Soup, Salad & Breadsticks Combination. But Luke Bryan knows this: one Olive Garden employee has a God-given voice.

When Bryan was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week to talk about his new gig as a judge on American Idol, he used the waiter as an example of how the best voices can come from anywhere. “We had one kid come in — he was an Olive Garden breadstick guy — and he just starts singing,” Bryan said, “and it’s from the heavens. This guy was bringing the extra salads (and bread) out, and now he’s on Idol.”

Bryan admitted that before he started at the judge’s table, he wasn’t so sure about this new job.

“When you take over these endeavors, you don’t know if you’re gonna sign up for this and then be like, ‘Oh my god. This is awful,'” he said. But he went on to say that now, every contestant is like a Christmas present. “You don’t know if it’s gonna be your grandma’s knitted sweater or the biggest and best Nerf gun.”

Right when Bryan had signed on with Idol, he’d been on Good Morning America, and had said that it was challenging to assess every person who is standing in front of him.

“We care about the emotions they’re gonna go through,” he said. “We’re judging, do we think they’re gonna be able to handle this right?” And he admitted that there is hard work happening behind the scenes. “I think it’s nice to see the glitz and the glamour, but there’s a lot of hard work that goes behind it. … That’s what some of these artists don’t understand.

“You don’t get to choose your sleep schedule. Sometimes, the business does.”