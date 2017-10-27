WATCH: Lee Ann Womack Performs New Album Live at Layla’s

Anyone fortunate enough to get into Layla’s honky-tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway on Thursday night experienced a rare pop-up show by the incomparable Lee Ann Womack.

The place was packed with Music Row colleagues, friends and fans as Womack performed her new album The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone in its entirety.

Couldn’t be happier to party with @leeannwomack on her big night! Congrats on the new album — Nashville loves ya! #thelonelythelonesomeandthegone A post shared by Layla's (@laylasnashville) on Oct 26, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

Thank you @leeannwomack for an unforgettable night at @laylasnashville! A post shared by Layla's (@laylasnashville) on Oct 26, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

Billed as her most personal collection to date, The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone features 14 songs mostly co-written by Womack. And the material touches on country, southern soul, gospel and blues indigenous to her native East Texas.

Most of the music was tracked at one of the country’s oldest recording facilities, Houston’s famed SugarHill Studios, where Womack’s key influencers George Jones, Willie Nelson and Lightnin’ Hopkins recorded some of their earliest works.

Womack’s husband and fellow Texan Frank Liddell produced the album.

Various shows with Alan Jackson and Willie Nelson continue through Nov. 24. Her 2018 tour starts Jan. 5 with a performance at Colorado’s MusicFest at Steamboat.

Here is are the initial dates for Womack’s 2018 Tour:

Jan. 5: Steamboat, CO

Jan. 13: Santa Rosa Beach, FL (2018 30A Songwriters Festival)

Jan. 18: Kansas City, MO

Jan. 19: St. Louis, MO

Jan. 20: Chicago, IL

Jan. 21: Chicago, IL

Jan. 23: New Philadelphia, OH

Jan. 24: Toronto, ON

Jan. 25: Auburn, NY

Feb. 4-11: New Orleans, LA (Cayamo Cruise)

Feb. 16: Scottsdale, AZ

Feb. 17: Bakersfield, CA

Feb. 18: Fresno, CA

Feb. 19: Livermore, CA

Feb. 22: San Francisco, CA

Feb. 23: Petaluma, CA

Feb. 24: Grass Valley, CA

Feb. 27: Red Bluff, CA

Feb. 28: Sisters, OR

Mar. 1: Seattle, WA

Mar. 2: Bremerton, WA

Mar. 3: Portland, OR

Mar. 15: Annapolis, MD

Mar. 17: Rutland, VT

Mar. 22: Sellersville, PA

Mar. 23: Alexandria, VA

Mar. 24: Shelby, NC

Mar. 29: Atlanta, GA

Mar. 31: Asheville, NC

April 19: Houston, TX

April 20: New Braunfels, TX

April 22: Dallas, TX