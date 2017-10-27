Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Bests Posts You Might Have Missed

Maybe it’s because Halloween is right around the corner, but it feels like last weekend was all about the kids in Nashville.

Like the way Luke Bryan was helping raise money (and awareness) for children with congenital heart disease and down syndrome. And how Jason Aldean posed for a picture with the ultrasound of his son Memphis. And how Thomas Rhett celebrated his oldest daughter’s 2nd birthday and her love of unicorns. And the way Brett Eldredge and his fur baby Edgar got into some trouble with the law. In other news, Miranda Lambert was in her happy place, Toby Keith was a Parrothead, Maren Morris made a perfect Betty Rizzo, Blake Shelton went junk shopping in Oklahoma, and Justin Moore had some tour bus fun with his kids.

Getting in some miles today for #bikeforbrett. Check out @linabryan3’s account for more details on how to be involved. Love yall. A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

ready to meet my little twin! #memphisaldean A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

I can’t believe Willa Gray turns 2 this week! This was a unicorn themed party and I can see Willa wanting a horse in the near future. pic.twitter.com/FxF8Fn9A0F — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) October 29, 2017

@edgarboogie getting arrested for having too much fun…will you bail us out? A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Oct 28, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Wasted away again. A post shared by Toby Keith (@officialtobykeith) on Oct 29, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

Ran out of parking places at @junkstarsok!!! A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:52am PDT