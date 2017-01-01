Will Thomas Rhett’s Tour Be Unforgettable?

Thomas Rhett‘s latest single “Unforgettable” is one of his favorites, he says, because it’s one of the best ways to say I love you.

“I just think it’s a very, very sweet way to tell the person that you love like how I remember when I fell in love with you,” he said in a recent radio interview.

“(It’s) basically a guy was just telling this girl, ‘Do you remember it was in October, you were wearing these shoes, you were wearing these jeans, you were drinking a Mangorita, we were listening to a Coldplay song. And I bet you didn’t know it then but I knew it that night.'”

“I just love the cadence of that song. I haven’t heard that cadence of a song in a long time, and I love how it does kind of have a Coldplay feel to it,” he said.

Also unforgettable for Rhett and his fans will likely be his upcoming 2018 tour stops with Brett Young, Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Midland and Jillian Jacqueline, who he calls some of his favorite artists right now. That group of dates kicks off April 5 in Tulsa.

“I think the fans have come to expect that we’re going to be on our feet and having the time of our lives every single night,” he said.

Here is the complete list of dates for Rhett’s 2018 Life Changes Tour. Young, Pearce, Dickerson, Midland and Jacqueline will open various shows:

April 5: Tulsa, OK

April 6: Lubbock, TX

April 7: Las Cruces, NM

April 19: Augusta, GA

April 20: Jacksonville, FL

May 3: Grand Forks, ND

May 4: Bismarck, ND

May 17: Lafayette, LA

May 18: Bossier City, LA

Sept. 13: Bangor, ME

Sept. 14: Uncasville, CT

Sept. 20: Manchester, NH

Sept. 21: Syracuse, NY

Sept. 22: Albany, NY Times

Sept. 27: State College, PA

Sept. 28: Charleston, WV

Sept. 29: Charlottesville, VA

Oct. 5: Toledo, OH

Oct. 6: Grand Rapids, MI

Oct. 11: Little Rock, AR

Oct. 12: Oklahoma City, OK

Oct. 13: Lincoln, NE

Oct. 18: Eugene, OR

Oct. 19: Boise, ID

Oct. 20: Salt Lake City, UT

Oct. 25: Fresno, CA

Oct. 26: Los Angeles, CA

Oct. 27: Sacramento, CA