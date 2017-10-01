Everybody Knows Brad Paisley’s a Nerd

He Says Gaming is the New Catch

Xbox threw a Halloween party in Nashville over the weekend, and everybody came.

Including Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who hosted the event and invited all their country friends. Like Joe Don Rooney, John Rich, Little Big Town, Logan Mize, Maddie Marlow, Mat Kearney, Natalie Stovall, Rodney Atkins, The Swon Brothers and more.



[ video unavailable on this device ]

“I think what’s great about this,” Paisley said of the great turnout, “is you didn’t realize that a bunch of hillbillies in Tennessee are gamers like this.

“I know I am. But everybody knows I’m a nerd,” he told Xbox.

While the guests mixed and mingled and gamed — stations were set up so everyone could play Minecraft, Just Dance 2018, Super Lucky’s Tale, Zoo Tycoon, Madden NFL 18, NHL 18, Forza Motorsport 7 and more — Paisley talked about his open-minded feelings on gaming.

“In some ways, gaming — if you’re not super obsessive,” he said, “it’s the new catch.”

Enjoy scenes from Friday’s (Oct. 27) party:

Nashville Predators’ Ryan Ellis, High Valley and the Predators’ Nick Bonino

John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox

John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox

Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney

John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox

John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook

John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox

John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox

Cassadee Pope, Paisley and Rooney

John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox

Taylor Thompson, Devon Gilfillian, Carson Cody and Johnathan Smalt

John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox

Westbrook, Natalie Stovall, Sweet and Rebecca Sweet

John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox