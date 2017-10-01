Music

Everybody Knows Brad Paisley’s a Nerd

He Says Gaming is the New Catch
by 41 mins ago

Xbox threw a Halloween party in Nashville over the weekend, and everybody came.

Including Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who hosted the event and invited all their country friends. Like Joe Don Rooney, John Rich, Little Big Town, Logan Mize, Maddie Marlow, Mat Kearney, Natalie Stovall, Rodney Atkins, The Swon Brothers and more.


“I think what’s great about this,” Paisley said of the great turnout, “is you didn’t realize that a bunch of hillbillies in Tennessee are gamers like this.

“I know I am. But everybody knows I’m a nerd,” he told Xbox.

While the guests mixed and mingled and gamed — stations were set up so everyone could play Minecraft, Just Dance 2018, Super Lucky’s Tale, Zoo Tycoon, Madden NFL 18, NHL 18, Forza Motorsport 7 and more — Paisley talked about his open-minded feelings on gaming.

“In some ways, gaming — if you’re not super obsessive,” he said, “it’s the new catch.”

Enjoy scenes from Friday’s (Oct. 27) party:

Nashville Predators’ Ryan Ellis, High Valley and the Predators’ Nick Bonino

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 27: (L-R) NHL player Ryan Ellis, singer-songwriters Curtis Rempel, Brad Rempel of High Valley, NHL player Nick Bonino test out new games at the Xbox Halloween Gaming Event hosted by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley at Ruby on October 27, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox) John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox


Little Big Town’s Philip Sweet

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 27: Singer-songwriter Philip Sweet of Little Big Town tests out games at the Xbox Halloween Gaming Event hosted by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley at Ruby on October 27, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox) John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox

Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 27: Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts attends the Xbox Halloween Gaming Event hosted by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley at Ruby on October 27, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox) John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox


Paisley and The Swon Brothers

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 27: Singer-songwriter Brad Paisley, Zach Swon and Colton Swon of The Swon Brothers attend the Xbox Halloween Gaming Event hosted by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley at Ruby on October 27, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox) John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 27: Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town attend the Xbox Halloween Gaming Event hosted by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley at Ruby on October 27, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox) John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox


Williams-Paisley

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 27: Host Kimberly Williams-Paisley tests out the new games at the Xbox Halloween Gaming Event hosted by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley at Ruby on October 27, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox) John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox

Cassadee Pope, Paisley and Rooney

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 27: (L-R) Singer-songwriters Cassadee Pope, Brad Paisley and Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts attend the Xbox Halloween Gaming Event hosted by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley at Ruby on October 27, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox) John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox

Taylor Thompson, Devon Gilfillian, Carson Cody and Johnathan Smalt

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 27: Taylor Thompson, Devon Gilfillian, Carson Cody and Johnathan Smalt attend the Xbox Halloween Gaming Event hosted by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley at Ruby on October 27, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox) John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox

Westbrook, Natalie Stovall, Sweet and Rebecca Sweet

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 27: Singer-songwriters Jimi Westbrook, Natalie Stovall, Philip Sweet and Hannah Blackwell attend the Xbox Halloween Gaming Event hosted by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley at Ruby on October 27, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox) John Shearer/Getty Images for Xbox
Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.