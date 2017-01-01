Blake Shelton Dedicates New Tour to Country Music Freaks

The first 14 shows for Blake Shelton‘s Country Music Freaks 2018 tour were announced on Monday (Oct. 30).

The new tour launches Feb. 15 in Tulsa, OK with Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and Shelton’s “Hillbilly Bone” duet partner Trace Adkins.

Shelton’s set list will include new songs from his upcoming album Texoma Shore, which lands on Friday (Nov. 3), as well as his biggest hits from his previous albums.



[ video unavailable on this device ]

Shelton calls the new trek his, “greatest tour yet,” and adds that his tour mates are some of the best people he’s ever had on the road.

“He’s ugly,” Shelton jokingly said of Eldredge in a press release, “but it just shows you that enough talent can break down those barriers and he’s been able to make it anyway.

“We’re also going to have Carly Pearce out there, and she’s had a breakthrough with her first hit this year.

“Then [I’m] bringing along my longtime friend and brother Trace Adkins — and who knows what’s going to happen with him. To be honest we don’t even really have a plan yet, I just knew we needed to spend a little time together, and what better way than out on the road?”

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Nov. 10.

Here are the initial dates for Shelton’s Country Music Freaks Tour:

Feb. 15: Tulsa, OK

Feb. 16: Lubbock, TX

Feb. 17: Las Cruces, NM

Feb. 22: Grand Rapids, MI

Feb. 23: Moline, IL

Feb. 24: St. Louis, MO

March 2: Dallas, TX

March 3: Bossier City, LA

March 8: Atlanta, GA

March 9: Greenville, SC

March 10: Greensboro, NC

March 15: Columbus, OH

March 16: Baltimore, MD

March 17: Philadelphia, PA