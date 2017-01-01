Kenny Rogers to Receive SESAC’s Legacy Award

Honor Goes to Individual Who Has Made Outstanding Contributions to Creative Arts

SESAC will present Kenny Rogers with its Legacy Award during the performing rights organization’s Nashville Music Awards on Nov. 5.

Held at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the invitation-only ceremony will reveal SESAC’S publisher, song and songwriter of the year. The Legacy award is presented to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the creative arts.

Rogers is a three-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Famer whose career spans at least half a century. His iconic hits include “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands In The Stream,” “Lucille,” “Through The Years,” “We’ve Got Tonight” and “She Believes In Me.”

Rogers’ final world tour The Gambler’s Last Deal continues into 2018. The star-studded “All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration” was taped at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 25.