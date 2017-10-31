And Babies Make Six for Chris Stapleton

On Saturday night (Oct. 28), at the Starplex Pavilion in Dallas, Chris Stapleton slipped a little something new into his set list. He just low-key told the crowd that he and his wife Morgane were expecting twins. “She’s the mother of my two kids, and she’s about to be the mother of two more,” Stapleton said of his wife who was on stage with him for “Tennessee Whiskey.”

And on Monday night (Oct. 30), she confirmed the announcement. Not only is she officially pregnant, she is officially pregnant with twins. The twins will join the Stapleton’s son and daughter sometime in 2018.

“14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way. Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round,” she wrote on Instagram.

Two years ago, in an interview with ASCAP, Stapleton said that he doesn’t draw a line between his personal and professional lives, so his kids are often with him and his wife when they’re on the road.

“Well, my kids are riding on the bus with me. They come with me whenever they can, and I have my in-laws and my mother, who both live nearby in Nashville — we have a really good family support system,” he said.

“I don’t look at family and what I do for a living as separate things. They’re all kind of one thing, and this is part of their life just like it’s part of mine.”