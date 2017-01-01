Chris Young’s Losing Sleep Debuts as Top Country Album

It’s the Second Week at No. 1 for Luke Combs’ “When It Rains It Pours”

A sun-bright spotlight, if you please, on Chris Young, whose Losing Sleep debuts at No. 1 this week on Billboard‘s top country albums chart. It’s Young’s second time to enjoy a view from the album summit, his first having been I’m Comin’ Over in 2015.

Losing Sleep (Official Video) by Chris Young on VEVO.

There are two more newbies among the Top 5 albums: Darius Rucker’s When Was the Last Time and the Turnpike Troubadours’ A Long Way from Your Heart, bowing in at No. 2 and No 3, respectively.

Luke Combs’ “When It Rains It Pours” is the most-played country song for the second week in a row.

Besides the three new Top 5 albums, there are two other first-timers breaking into the Top 50: Margo Price’s All American Made (No. 12) and Willie Nelson’s Willie and the Boys: Willie’s Stash, Volume 2 (No 19).

Returning to action are Garth Brooks’ The Ultimate Hits (No. 35) and Zac Brown Band’s Welcome Home (No. 48).

Albums champ Chris Stapleton’s first two solo albums remain firmly planted within the Top 10, Traveller (No. 6) and From a Room: Volume 1 (No. 8).

Jessie James Decker’s Southern Girl City Lights, last week’s No. 1 album, languishes this week at No. 29.

There are three new songs: Dustin Lynch’s “I’d be Jealous Too” (No. 53), Cody Johnson’s “Wild as You” (No. 59) and Morgan Evans’ “Kiss Somebody” (No. 60).

The No. 4 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are Kane Brown’s self-titled collection and Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes.

Trailing directly behind “When It Rains It Pours” within the Top 5 songs array are Rhett’s “Unforgettable,” Carly Pearce’s “Every Little Thing,” Brown’s “What Ifs,” featuring Lauren Alaina, and Chris Janson’s “Fix a Drink.”

There are four different artists named “Chris” on the songs chart this week. So is “Chris” the new “Hank?” You don’t have to answer right away, but you should be thinking about it.