Kenny Chesney Almost Forgot to Remember

You get on the bus and you leave. That’s the reason why Kenny Chesney doesn’t always remember every little thing about his shows.

Until now. Because now, with his new album, Live in No Shoes Nation, he had the chance to go back and listen to all the moments that made a connection with his fans.

“Going through a decade of hard drives was an amazing experience,” Chesney said in a recent radio interview, “because you forget about certain moments. You know? You forget certain connections with an audience, because you get on a bus and you leave, right?”



So his goal with these 30 tracks was to let his fans in on how good they sound when they’re singing along with him.

“One of the things that I thought about a lot in putting together this live record — the main criteria was the audience, the people listening and the people that gave you that energy back. Some of these moments we were able to capture, like when we did ‘Anything But Mine’ in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium, they literally took over the song,” he said.

“I mean, it was just such an unbelievable magical moment.”

And moments like that, Chesney said, made him realize how much he wanted to put his fans on a record.

“I just couldn’t believe that I was standing there listening and watching this, and I knew that that was going to make the record just because it showed so much passion,” he said. “You could just hear how much passion that they had, and how much they cared.”