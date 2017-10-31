21 Best Insta-Moments from Country Music’s Halloween 2017

Country music artists had a big candy harvest on Tuesday night (Oct. 31) thanks to their epic Halloween costumes.
They’re not sharing any of the loot, but they did share their scary 2017 looks on social media to frighten fans online.
Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline were tyrannosaurus rex; Justin Timberlake and his family dressed up as the Toy Story crew; Keith Urban saw the world through pink sunglasses; Lady Antebellum‘s Hillary Scott went as Wonder Woman; Granger Smith had a family of superheroes; Carrie Underwood was Mike Fisher’s trophy catch; Jason Aldean rocked out as Axl Rose with his Egyptian empress Brittany Aldean; Kacey Musgraves was a colorful doll; beekeeper Thomas Rhett charmed two queen bees; Aubrie Sellers and her sister Anna were scary skeletons; Ashley Monroe played house with a baby Elvis Presley; Little Big Town‘s Phillip Sweet and his family walked like Egyptians; Princess Kimberly Schlapman had a royal posse; Dustin Lynch went as a delicious hamburger; Kelsea Ballerini posted a hilarious throwback Halloween picture of herself as a hippie; Nashville‘s Sam Palladio dressed up as dead Rayna Jaymes while Chris Carmack went as a dog; Jon Pardi gave CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown production team two thumbs up for their CMT On Tour costumes; Brett Eldredge attempted to be X-Men‘s Wolverine with No. 2 pencils; Maddie & Tae‘s Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye dressed up as a scarecrow and Minnie Mouse, respectively; Holly Williams and her family went as woodland creatures; and the Cadillac Three played a show as rock star skeletons.
Here are some of country music’s greatest looks from Halloween 2017: