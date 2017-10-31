T-Rex and Deer and Princesses, Oh My!

21 Best Insta-Moments from Country Music’s Halloween 2017

Country music artists had a big candy harvest on Tuesday night (Oct. 31) thanks to their epic Halloween costumes.

They’re not sharing any of the loot, but they did share their scary 2017 looks on social media to frighten fans online.

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline were tyrannosaurus rex; Justin Timberlake and his family dressed up as the Toy Story crew; Keith Urban saw the world through pink sunglasses; Lady Antebellum‘s Hillary Scott went as Wonder Woman; Granger Smith had a family of superheroes; Carrie Underwood was Mike Fisher’s trophy catch; Jason Aldean rocked out as Axl Rose with his Egyptian empress Brittany Aldean; Kacey Musgraves was a colorful doll; beekeeper Thomas Rhett charmed two queen bees; Aubrie Sellers and her sister Anna were scary skeletons; Ashley Monroe played house with a baby Elvis Presley; Little Big Town‘s Phillip Sweet and his family walked like Egyptians; Princess Kimberly Schlapman had a royal posse; Dustin Lynch went as a delicious hamburger; Kelsea Ballerini posted a hilarious throwback Halloween picture of herself as a hippie; Nashville‘s Sam Palladio dressed up as dead Rayna Jaymes while Chris Carmack went as a dog; Jon Pardi gave CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown production team two thumbs up for their CMT On Tour costumes; Brett Eldredge attempted to be X-Men‘s Wolverine with No. 2 pencils; Maddie & Tae‘s Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye dressed up as a scarecrow and Minnie Mouse, respectively; Holly Williams and her family went as woodland creatures; and the Cadillac Three played a show as rock star skeletons.

Here are some of country music’s greatest looks from Halloween 2017:

Happy Halloween. A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

If you see us in these streets then have your candy ready! Trick-Or-Treat, little homies! –Woody, Jesse, and Buzz #HappyHalloween @jessicabiel A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Happy Halloween everyone!! – KU A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Happy Halloween from Wonder Woman, the Genie, and Wonder Woman-Elena of Avalor!! A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

‪Happy Halloween! ‬ A post shared by NEW ALBUM OUT NOW! (@grangersmith) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

The only deer I am OK with @mfisher1212 “catching!” @catchindeers #HelpMe #happyhalloween #veganwifeproblems A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Axl and his Pregnant Egyptian Lady? Makes sense to us A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on Oct 31, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

bee keeper & his little bees (plus a clown) Happy Halloween! A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

Happy Halloweeeeen A post shared by A U B R I E S E L L E R S (@aubriesellers) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

I’m all shook up A post shared by Ashley Monroe (@ashleymonroemusic) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

Happy Halloween. #walklikeanegyptian #halloween #mummypuppy A post shared by Phillip Sweet (@phillipsweet) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

The princess & her posse. #happyhalloween A post shared by Kimberly Schlapman (@ohgussie) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

Hamburglarin candy with my gang #happyhalloween A post shared by Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynchmusic) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

my 7 year old hippie belly button tatted self is wishing you a safe Halloween and that you have better friends around you that would tell you to not wear this in public at all ever. #sitdown #behumble #happyhalloween A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

One more time for #deadrayna and her fluffy @realcarmack #halloween A post shared by Sam Palladio (@sampalladio) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

My friends over at @CMT dressed up as #CMTonTour for Halloween! A post shared by jonpardipics (@jonpardipics) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Ran into this guy pretending to be wolverine…my #2 pencil blades would crush him in a math test A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

Happy Happy Halloween! Let’s see those costume pics, y’all. Don’t forget to watch our new video on the nastiest Halloween candy. Link in bio! A post shared by Maddie & Tae (@maddieandtae) on Oct 31, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

We did it! Everyone dressed loaded up in the car seat trio row and got the good candy. Costume planning is a job-Halloween 2017 #3under3 pictured @whitesmercantile A post shared by hollyaudreywilliams (@hollyaudreywilliams) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT