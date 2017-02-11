Sarah Silverman Must Love Nashville

I think Sarah Silverman must be a big fan of CMT’s series Nashville, because in a video from her debut as a country singer/songwriter, she looked around the room at the Bluebird Café and her first remark was, “It’s just like on Nashville.”

She’d come to the famed spot to share a song she’d written with Grammy-nominated songwriter, Lee Thomas Miller.

In the video, Miller explains that collaborating with the actor/comedian was a no-brainer for him. “If you got a note, and it said, ‘Hey, Sarah Silverman is trying to get a hold of you. She wants to come to Nashville and film you all writing a song,'” he said. “Would your initial thought be (no)?” Obviously, no. It would be a very enthusiastic yes.

So they wrote and wrote and wrote. Joke songs and gross songs and one that she thought was “Garth Brooksish.” And then they finally landed on something that was something. Silverman was talking about her late mother’s struggles, and Miller knew that that was their song. Which is the one they performed at the Bluebird, called “Somebody Broke Her.”

“I feel bad because you are a songwriter,” she told Miller. “You may have stakes in tonight. I know that if I blow it, it will still probably be gold.”

You can download the ballad when you donate to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee‘s Music City Cares Fund, which is dedicated to supporting the immediate and long-term needs of the victims of the Las Vegas tragedy.