And Just Like That, They Did

Brad Paisley: “I’m Sure the CMA Will Do the Right Thing”

With just five days left until the CMA Awards on Nov. 8, Brad Paisley is probably very busy rehearsing for his role as the show’s co-host and helping promote the show during some media appearances with Carrie Underwood.

But he wasn’t too busy to address the elephant in the arena.

“I’m sure the CMA will do the right thing and rescind these ridiculous and unfair press guidelines. In 3…2….1…..,” Paisley tweeted on Friday morning (Nov. 3). Shortly after, those guidelines were lifted, just as he’d predicted.

The initial press guidelines he was referring to were the rules the Country Music Association sent out to reporters who plan on covering the red carpet and the show itself.

“In light of recent events, and out of respect for the artists directly or indirectly involved, please refrain from focusing your coverage of the CMA Awards Red Carpet and Backstage Media Center on the Las Vegas tragedy, gun rights, political affiliations or topics of the like. It’s vital, more so this year than in year’s past due to the sensitivities at hand, that the CMA Awards be a celebration of Country Music and the artists that make this genre so great. It’s an evening to honor the outstanding achievements in Country Music of the previous year and we want everyone to feel comfortable talking to press about this exciting time,” the CMA wrote.

It’s not unheard of for the CMA to make the media adhere to strict rules. That’s how they keep things classy. But their understandable rules — about dress codes, standing in your designated stanchions, no outside food or drinks — have been forgotten now that this new rule has trumped them all. The 15 pages of guidelines warn reporters of what would happen if they asked the country artists about the forbidden topics.

“If you are reported as straying from these guidelines, your credential will be reviewed and potentially revoked via security escort. We appreciate your cooperation in advance,” they had said.

So to recap, if you asked about Vegas, the CMA would have asked you to leave.

Just two hours after Paisley’s tweet, the CMA sent out an email to the media with their mea culpa.

“CMA apologizes for the recently distributed restrictions in the CMA Awards media guidelines, which have since been lifted. The sentiment was not to infringe and was created with the best of intentions to honor and celebrate Country Music,” they wrote.

Bravo CMA awards for doing the right thing & apologizing for this mistake. All are welcome, let's have a great show. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 3, 2017