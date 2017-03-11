Morgan Evans Reviews Kelsea Ballerini’s Unapologetically

Morgan Evans knew Kelsea Ballerini was the only one for him seven months before he even met her at an Australian award show. For Evans, it was love at first listen.

“I think it was over the Fourth of July weekend,” Evans recalled during our CMT.com interview, “one of my really good friends came in town with his girl, and I picked them up from the airport. He asked, ‘What’s happening? What are you listening to?’

“And I pushed play on the CD that was in [my stereo], and I said, ‘This is my future wife.’ And it was her record [The First Time].

“He reminded me of that on Christmas Day when we got engaged.”

She hadn’t yet heard his music before they met in Australia, but she instantly became a fan. Three weeks after that award show, she wrote the title song of her new album Unapologetically. And since they’ve been together, they have been constantly sharing songs they’ve written, and they continue to compare notes on their respective careers

“We’re each other’s biggest fans,” Ballerini told CMT.com in a separate interview. “And so we’re able to be transparent with each other. And it’s cool because he has helped me with live music because he’s been touring since he was 14, and I help him with U.S. radio because I’ve been doing it for a couple of years. … We’re just able to help each other in our strengths.”

Evans was one of the first individuals to hear Unapologetically and he believes it’s Ballerini’s best work so far.

“That’s kind of the thing in our house now,” he said, “I used to try to write the best song in the world. Now I just want to write the best song in our house that day. Then I feel like I’m doing OK.”

Evans is currently in working on his first full-length, Nashville-made album with hitmaker Chris DeStefano. Ballerini’s Unapolgetically is out now. Evans and Ballerini will be husband and wife by the end of the year.