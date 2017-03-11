Miranda Lambert Wants Her November Back

Christmas is just around the corner. Or is it? Miranda Lambert thinks that people may be jumping the gun a little. Because November.

Lambert tweeted her frustration over the loss of her month, asking, “Why? Why is Christmas here already?” She must’ve seen a few stores already switching over to Christmas decorations and/or commercials counting down the shopping days until December 25 (52).

Why? Why is Christmas here already? What about NOV? I mean it's my B-day month. Dear Thanksgiving, we've canceled your reservation. — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) November 2, 2017

Both Thanksgiving and Lambert’s birthday (Nov. 10) both fall in the month that unfortunately falls between Halloween and Christmas. So please just take a moment to revel in everything that makes up November, like Lambert’s 34th birthday next Saturday, pumpkin spice everything and that one special Thursday when we count all of our blessings.

Lambert is taking a break from the road until her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour with Jon Pardi and Brent Cobb kicks off Jan. 18 in Greenville, SC.