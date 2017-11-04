Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might Have Missed

So many things happened last weekend.

And if you were as crazy busy as some of the country artists, you might not have seen Carrie Underwood‘s son Isaiah hugging a cardboard poster of his mama, or Tim McGraw taking in some Friday night lights IRL, or Toby Keith goofing around with one of his longtime collaborators, or Brett Eldredge crafting a backstage collage of pictures with Luke Bryan.

Then there was also that moment when Bryan (and Ron Burgundy) helped Blake Shelton promote his new album; Maren Morris pined for her tropical vacation vibes; Chris Young kicked cancer’s ass with some fishing, and Faith Hill helped promote Rita Wilson’s latest country single.

The boys went to @dickssportinggoods and Isaiah just had to give Mama a hug! by @mfisher1212 #StayThePath #BigHug @caliabycarrie A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Nov 4, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Friday night lights with my nephew!!! Go tigers!! A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Nov 3, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Acting normal with Scotty Emerick at the @BMI Awards. pic.twitter.com/jZw5A2TmcV — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) November 5, 2017

I love this @LukeBryanOnline fella…thanks for an incredible year my friend pic.twitter.com/joX0XVexTs — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) November 5, 2017

I will miss this, but into Awards Week we go… pic.twitter.com/C8enkqhQQA — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 4, 2017

Had an awesome time today on the water in support of @tjmartellfoundation #kickcancersass #fishing A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on Nov 4, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT