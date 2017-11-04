Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

So many things happened last weekend.
And if you were as crazy busy as some of the country artists, you might not have seen Carrie Underwood‘s son Isaiah hugging a cardboard poster of his mama, or Tim McGraw taking in some Friday night lights IRL, or Toby Keith goofing around with one of his longtime collaborators, or Brett Eldredge crafting a backstage collage of pictures with Luke Bryan.
Then there was also that moment when Bryan (and Ron Burgundy) helped Blake Shelton promote his new album; Maren Morris pined for her tropical vacation vibes; Chris Young kicked cancer’s ass with some fishing, and Faith Hill helped promote Rita Wilson’s latest country single.
Acting normal with Scotty Emerick at the @BMI Awards. pic.twitter.com/jZw5A2TmcV
— Toby Keith (@tobykeith) November 5, 2017
I love this @LukeBryanOnline fella…thanks for an incredible year my friend pic.twitter.com/joX0XVexTs
— Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) November 5, 2017
Ron, it’s true. @blakeshelton‘s new album is out now. @VideoBombApp pic.twitter.com/orIIhGWlqr
— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) November 4, 2017
I will miss this, but into Awards Week we go… pic.twitter.com/C8enkqhQQA
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 4, 2017
Our dear friend @ritawilson has a new song, #AlongfortheRide playing in the 6pm hour on @SIRIUSXM #theBlend. [channel 16] Check it out! pic.twitter.com/xHNV0oKX0L
— Faith Hill (@FaithHill) November 3, 2017