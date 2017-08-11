CMT Plots Empowering Education Tour with Courtney Cole

CMT and Courtney Cole revealed the eight community colleges in Louisiana that will be part of the network’s inaugural Empowering Education tour in spring 2018.

The tour with Cole is part of a multi-faceted partnership between CMT, Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges System (LCTCS) and Louisiana Calling that aims to increase the number of work-ready residents in the state.

The new CMT Empowering Education campaign will offer the schools the opportunity for additional support at a local level, including a free concert by Cole, who is a native of the Pelican State. Dates for the shows and additional information are forthcoming.

The schools participating in the free statewide tour are:

Baton Rouge Community College — New Roads Campus, New Roads

Bossier Parish Community College, Bossier City

Central Louisiana Technical Community College — Rod Brady Campus, Jena

Fletcher Technical Community College, Schriever

Louisiana Delta Community College- Winnsboro Campus, Winnsboro

Northshore Technical Community College- Lacombe Campus, Lacombe

River Parishes Community College- Reserve Campus, Reserve

SOWELA Technical Community College, Lake Charles

Each of the selected schools submitted a formal application outlining workforce goals specific to their community. Schools were chosen based on demonstrated need and the potential for how this partnership could make a positive impact in their community.

Schools not selected for the tour will still receive support as part of the campaign, including customized co-branded marketing and promotional materials for use on radio, TV, online and in print.

CMT Empowering Education is a comprehensive educational campaign that provides both an online resource and on-the-ground support to aid prospective students in overcoming the most commonly perceived obstacles to furthering education.

Since its 2014 inception, the campaign has worked with 29 colleges in some of the nation’s most economically-depressed regions to highlight the importance of earning a degree or certificate.

Earlier this year, CMT, LCTCS and Louisiana Calling committed to work alongside community and technical colleges in a statewide campaign to connect Louisianans with the many available opportunities for workforce training and education in their own communities.

According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, Louisiana has unprecedented demand for skilled workers throughout the state, and these positions often require training or education beyond a high school diploma.

In 2017, LCTCS served and provided instruction and workforce training to over 131,000 students. More than 24,185 students graduated from LCTCS colleges, which represents a 23% increase in graduates over the last three years.

Louisiana Calling’s mission is to develop and conduct a multi-year public messaging campaign to help Louisianans discover and appreciate the many educational pathways that lead to high-value jobs and sustainable careers statewide.